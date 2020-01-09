Forum: Recognise work of local architects and designers

As a practising architect, I find it frustrating that the creative and technical expertise and work behind some of the exciting projects emerging in our city are not highlighted.

I refer to recent reports: Upcoming NS Hub in Bukit Gombak will be smart, high energy-efficiency building, Nov 26, 2019; Classes to begin at Singapore's first high-rise junior college, Jan 3; and Sembawang Hot Spring Park reopens with new cascading pool and wheelchair ramps, Jan 4.

Renderings and photographs of the upcoming or new structures and facilities done by local talent are used alongside the report, but they are typically not credited to the architects, designers or engineers who generate the ideas (and the images) and bring them to fruition.

Compare this with the attention that foreign high-profile architects received when they completed mega projects such as Jewel Changi Airport.

There is an intense creative process by the consultants behind each new project.

Each design is tailor-made to fit the community and the end users.

The process behind each new project can be fascinating to the public. It will also enrich the news coverage beyond what is in the standard press kit.

Lastly, by sharing the credit, we can bring up our local businesses and raise awareness of this important sector of the economy - the design and construction industry.

Teo Yee Chin