Reassess how we work after pandemic

During the Covid-19 pandemic, we have seen how quickly nature heals when human activities cease.

With factories being shut, fewer planes in the sky and fewer cars on the roads, air pollution decreased significantly. According to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, China's carbon emissions fell by about 200 million tonnes in February.

During the pandemic, we are seeing how firms and employees are working from home and video-conferencing via Zoom or Skype. The world has shown that working and communicating digitally are feasible.

Priorities can be reassessed and re-evaluated after the pandemic.

For high-profile meetings, out of respect, professionalism and diplomacy, it is still imperative to meet face to face. For less important meetings, participants can communicate digitally instead of flying to attend a meeting.

Countries and organisations can implement a system where employees work from home once every two weeks. This reduces the need for travel, which reduces air pollution.

This is similar to Singapore's e-learning day in school, and would allow workers to get used to working and communicating digitally from home.

Ong Bo Yang, 26

University undergraduate