Range of support measures in place for needy students

We thank Mr Sean Lim Wei Xin for his feedback (Did needy student fall through the cracks?, Jan 18).

There are various initiatives in place to support students in financial need.

Singaporean students in government and government-aided schools can apply for the Ministry of Education (MOE) Financial Assistance Scheme (MOE FAS) to help manage their education expenses.

Students who do not qualify for MOE FAS can apply for school-based financial assistance, and schools will consider the circumstances of the family when assessing applications.

Towards the end of each school year, schools proactively provide information on MOE FAS.

Teachers and school staff are also readily available to address queries and assist parents in filling up the forms, where needed. In addition, our teachers and school staff are attentive to students who appear to be in need.

For students who require assistance above and beyond MOE-or school-based financial assistance schemes, schools work closely with other agencies such as social service offices and family services centres to provide financial and other social support.

It is because of this critical role of the community that the MOE initiated Uplift (Uplifting Pupils in Life and Inspiring Families Taskforce), to enhance collaboration between schools and the community to support students from disadvantaged families.

In the case of Aqil Nasran Shah Nizam Shah, when his teacher noted that he needed assistance, the school quickly facilitated the application process for MOE FAS (Student who had no money for recess received awards for good work 10 years in a row, ST Online, Jan 13).

Aqil received the support he needed shortly after.

A student's financial circumstances should never become an impediment to his or her pursuit of education.

In Singapore, our education system plays a key role in social mobility and integration. Through the various financial assistance schemes, partnership with agencies and community organisations, as well as Uplift, we continue to support all students who are in need.

Liew Wei Li

Director of Schools

Clarence Tang

Divisional Director

Finance and Procurement

Ministry of Education