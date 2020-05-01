Range of services, staffing determine which firms remain open

I refer to the letter by Ms Lim Pei Pei, "How are certain shops chosen to remain open?", published on Wednesday.

Ms Lim asked why certain companies in the same industry are permitted to continue operations during the extended circuit breaker period, while others are told to suspend operations.

The circuit breaker measures aim to reduce the number of workers who have to work on site and travel to and from work, to lower the risk of infection.

We also seek to minimise the load on supply chains.

Where possible, we aggregate the essential needs and services to be provided by the fewest firms possible. Therefore, all else being equal, the firms that provide a range of aggregated services with more limited requirements for manpower and movements will more likely be supported for continued operations during this period.

We are acutely aware that the circuit breaker measures have been disruptive to businesses and to the public, but they are essential in supporting our fight against Covid-19.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry has been reviewing appeals from business owners and making adjustments where appropriate. We seek the public's patience and understanding during this period.

Lim Weilin

Director

Corporate Communications Division

Ministry of Trade and Industry