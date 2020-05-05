Ramp up local food, mask production

Food supply and mask production are among the strategic resources we should focus on during health crises (Local production key to ensuring stable food supply, by the Singapore Food Agency, April 30).

It is comforting to know that the local agri-food industry has benefited from government funding. Also, the goal to produce 30 per cent of our nutritional needs locally by 2030 is promising.

When it comes to the supply of masks, the Covid-19 crisis has shown how people can panic when they cannot get hold of masks, and are prepared to pay exorbitant prices online.

Even when the authorities issued four masks for each household, residents felt it was not sufficient.

Reusable masks were later issued, while volunteer groups donated masks to lower-income groups, the elderly and migrant workers. Surgical masks also became more readily available at shops.

Local gaming company Razer has announced plans to produce surgical masks in Singapore, with the possibility of ramping up production and exporting them once the Republic's needs are met.

Surgical masks are used daily by clinics, hospitals and other medical institutions. There is a need to optimise production and replenish the national stockpile accordingly. With the wearing of a mask being mandatory when leaving home during the circuit breaker period, it may well become a way of life in the future.

Andrew Seow Chwee Guan