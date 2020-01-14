Forum: Raise public awareness of male victims of sex crimes

There was a recent television show in which the Association of Women for Action and Research (Aware) commented that "male victims of rape deserve support and understanding, not ridicule and disbelief".

This is timely.

While it is heartening to know that officers at Aware are there for both male and female survivors of sexual violence, more could be done via media to educate the public that help is out there for male victims as well.

For example, posters and short clips on crime prevention pertaining to sexual crimes should not depict only women.

An appropriate image, with the right choice of words, could encourage male victims to come forward to tell their stories and prevent the perpetrators from harming others.

Male victims definitely need more protection and support.

Lee Pyn Pyn