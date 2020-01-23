Puzzled that insurance claim for surgery overseas deemed not valid

In Bangkok last July, my wife had her ectopic pregnancy detected at an advanced stage and she was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery.

The doctor told us that my wife would not have been alive if she had arrived at the hospital 15 minutes later than she did.

We returned to Singapore for follow-up visits with a local doctor.

When I made an insurance claim for the surgery, the insurer said it was not valid as a clause in the policy specified that surgery is not valid if performed overseas. The local follow-up claims were approved.

When I asked for clarification, I was told that most insurance companies do this. But why discriminate against the location of surgery? No matter where we are, during an emergency, we still need help.

Colin Goh