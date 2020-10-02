Puzzled by higher deductible for those over 80 years old

Given the proposed changes to MediShield Life and the invitation for public feedback, I would like to make a plea for older Singaporeans (MediShield Life coverage set to widen next year, Sept 30).

MediShield Life is a basic, mandatory medical insurance scheme where the premiums are paid by Singapore citizens and permanent residents, and are risk pooled to support the payouts and benefits for one another.

The scheme is being administered by the Central Provident Fund Board. The Government provides some support for the premiums.

Because of actuarial principles, older Singaporeans pay higher premiums.

However, there is one requirement of this insurance scheme that baffles me, as it penalises older Singaporeans. Why is the deductible higher for those over 80 as compared with those under 80? The deductible is the amount a patient pays once every policy year before any payout starts for MediShield Life.

Older people are already paying higher premiums. In fact, in the spirit of citizen solidarity, older people should have lower or no deductible as they have less cash in general and need more support in their old age.

I am sure that younger Singaporeans will be happy to pay slightly higher premiums to support the 3 per cent of those Singaporeans over the age of 80 who are likely to be their parents or grandparents.

Kanwaljit Soin (Dr)