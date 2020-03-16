Plato was among the first to pioneer the concept of feminism and gender equality. Centuries have passed, with the world experiencing industrialisation, urbanisation and, currently, digital transformation. Entrenched gender disparity, discrimination and the disproportionate playing field for women still remain.

Singapore is a patriarchal society, where we still see men as the majority in power.

There is evidence of lower female representation at senior management levels and in politics. An MSCI report of Singapore companies on its global equity index found that only 7.7 per cent had a female CEO in 2019.

Currently, there are 20 elected women parliamentarians out of a total of 89 Members of Parliament. Pay-wise, when comparing the median monthly pay of both the genders, it's been reported that women in Singapore earned 16.3 per cent less than men in 2018.

This is a problem that is prevalent not only in Singapore.

The positives are that there are now many more opportunities for women who were formerly disenfranchised. It is evident that women have seized the opportunities and proven their leadership capabilities when given a chance.

There is also mounting evidence that women can complement men in the workplace, with their expertise and thinking. Ostensibly, women have better communication, listening and emotive skills than men. These skill sets also mean that women can be great leaders.

So, why not put more women in power?

Ong Bo Yang, 26

Undergraduate

