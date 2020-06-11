Put measures in place to review use of Singapore's withdrawn reserves

Straits Times editor-at-large Han Fook Kwang raised a good point: that President Halimah Yacob and the Council of Presidential Advisers (CPA) should not only have the "second key" to unlock the use of Singapore's reserves, but also have the discretionary power to review the use of any withdrawn reserves (Covid-19: Make sure the $93b is well spent, June 7).

This is an important corollary power to ensure that businesses receiving special Covid-19-related payouts spend the money wisely.

However, I do not think that we should leave this important check to the President and the CPA alone.

Businesses which receive payouts from Singapore's reserves owe a moral duty to Singaporeans to account for the use of such funds.

In the interest of transparency and accountability, they should take their own initiative to publish special accounts detailing the use of the funds, and make the accounts publicly available for scrutiny.

Danny Quah Wei Sheng