Push for digital transformation good for consumers

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat told Parliament that companies in the food and beverage and retail sectors will get help to accelerate digital transformation (F&B, retail firms may get up to $10k to go digital, May 27).

As a consumer, this is welcome news. I have had disheartening experiences with digital payment in the past, such as when a staff member at a hawker centre informed me that digital payment options such as PayLah required a minimum transaction of $2. My purchase cost $1.30 and I had not brought any cash. By contrast, I have travelled to countries where shops accept digital payments even for transactions worth a few cents.

And accepting digital payments will improve shop owners' productivity tremendously, as transactions can be made more quickly.

Education is the best way to move forward, and I am really looking forward to seeing the fruits of the Government's push for digital transformation in the coming days.

Mariappan Muthu Samy