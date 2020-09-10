Punishment in cases of sexual abuse of minors not harsh enough

It was very troubling to read about the young boy who was sexually abused by his uncle (Man who sexually abused young nephew jailed for 22 years, Sept 8).

The abuser is jailed for 22 years, but the poor young victim will probably live with his adverse childhood experience for the rest of his life, and may require life-long therapy too.

In turn, his coping behaviours may potentially affect many others throughout his life.

Then, there are the parents of the young boy, who may feel shame and guilt for the rest of their lives over the realisation that they did not protect their child.

The act of one man brings down the whole family and possibly future generations of the same family.

Sexual abuse of children remains a deeply entrenched problem.

Even while we educate children to help them understand where touch is normal and healthy, and where it is not, we continue to see a rise in such cases.

So the question is: Are the punishments meted out by the courts a sufficient deterrence?

For example, should we not consider life imprisonment for such offences, as in this case?

Given that access to pornography is so easily available on the Internet, and that it can feed paedophile tendencies in dysfunctional adults, should we not do more to protect our children?

Frank Singam