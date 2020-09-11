Provide guidance, safe spaces for fixed-gear bicycle riders

The death of the 13-year-old girl riding a fixed-gear bike is a tragedy, and my heart goes out to her family (Girl was riding fixed-gear bicycle before fatal fall, Sept 4).

However, one must separate the equipment from rider experience and environment (Time to introduce laws on fixed-gear bicycles, by Mr Edmond Lim Chye Kwang, Sept 7).

Used and maintained properly, a fixed-gear bicycle with pedal brakes is no more dangerous than a conventional bicycle with brakes.

The presence of brakes does not prevent accidents - as evidenced by the many online videos of cycling crashes.

In fact, one common way to crash with a conventional bicycle is applying the front brake in a panic, and locking the front wheel up such that the rider ends up going over the handle bars.

The main issue in the case of the girl's death is a lack of familiarity with equipment, and the danger in trying out the bike at that location. This is akin to learning to ski while descending a mountain for the first time.

That said, there are definitely gaps in education that need to be addressed. The vast majority of fixed-gear riders are from the younger demographic, and may not have any education or guidance on safe riding.

During my interactions with fixed-gear riders, I routinely emphasise the importance of proper bicycle maintenance and the use of helmets and lights while on the road. While most fixed-gear riders operate their bikes without issues, there will always be a few who act recklessly.

My hope is that instead of turning to legislation as an easy way out, we engage the fixed-gear community to encourage safer riding and consideration for others through education, and provide safer spaces for fixed-gear riders to practise their tricks.

Yee Qing Xiang