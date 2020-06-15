Protecting oneself from online scams

Singapore has seen a surge in cases of online scams this year (Spike in online scams as people stay home, May 28).

Online scams are a perennial scourge in e-commerce, but knowing how to identify them may save people from making expensive mistakes.

A golden rule of online shopping is that if a deal is too good to be true, it probably is. Check retail prices of items to determine price ranges. If a platform is listing a $20 price on a $200 retail-priced item, alarm bells should sound.

Communication regarding delivery is crucial to make sure neither party is scammed. For instance, insist on sellers providing proof that products are sent - through postage receipts or invoices - before making payment.

Finally, do research before purchasing items with outrageous claims. Check official sources to make informed decisions before forking out cash.

Report scams to the police and online platform immediately. Also, visit www.scamalert.sg to stay informed on the latest information and updates on scams in Singapore.

Lance Wu, 20

Pre-university student