Priorities in the time of Covid-19

In times of global ruination, the worst thing we can do is complain about personal liberties, or rather, the lack thereof.

I see well-worded Facebook comments on posts by the Prime Minister's Office from young individuals who say they want freedom. So what is the problem?

I say we have tunnel vision when we look at liberties, we only consider the presence and absence in our own life. We fail to consider that the accordance of our liberties may lead to the infringement of liberties on dozens of other people. In order to allow us to go out, the Government will have to grapple with the possibility of vulnerable groups dying from the virus.

Is this really worth a bubble tea session with friends? Not for me. I call to prioritise our responsibilities as members of society over our rights today so that we have a functional society to live in tomorrow.

Harsh Hiwase, 19,

Full-time national serviceman