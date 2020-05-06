Prevalent anti-social habits here need to be stopped

Straits Times artist Lee Chee Chew's cartoon on spitting in public (Forum page, May 4) is a reminder that there are still anti-social habits prevalent in Singapore.
The Covid-19 situation presents a perfect opportunity to promote social graces in Singapore.
Here are some anti-social habits that should be stopped:
• Spitting in public: This includes spitting into sinks of washrooms at coffee shops and shopping malls and also into waste bins.
• Not keeping left: When on the road, motorists are supposed to keep left unless overtaking. This rule should be extended to walking and jogging.
• Not giving way to pedestrians: At sea, unmotorised vessels have right of way over motorised vessels. This rule should also apply on land - people using any form of mobility equipment, including bicycles, must always give way to pedestrians.
• Blaring music in public: Loud music can be irritating, especially on buses and in parks. Headphones should be made compulsory for those who want to listen to music.
• Bad queueing habits: Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Singapore has seen success with safe distancing measures. But there are still people who, when in a queue and approaching the point of ordering, forget about maintaining a safe distance from others.
• Letting children urinate in public: Parents must stop this. In really urgent cases, they should at least make an effort to shield their children from public view.
• Not showing courtesy to elderly people, pregnant women or young children.
• Parents not ensuring that their children behave in public.
Benjamin Tan