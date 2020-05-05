Prepaid plans: Seniors may need help

Older folk living alone are particularly disconnected physically, socially and emotionally during the circuit breaker period.

Those who rely on prepaid mobile subscriptions may have trouble topping up their accounts - the telcos' retail outlets are not fully operating, while many seniors are not tech-savvy and need help to do e-transactions.

Their funds may also be limited during this period of adjustment. And without the use of smartphones, they would not have access to Web-based communication platforms.

The telcos should consider calling and identifying those who need help, and extending their call times to help them connect to others.

Yip Peng Chuen