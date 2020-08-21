Forum: POSB machine at Tampines Street 32

We thank Mr Liew Kam Wah for his feedback (No POSB machine near home, Aug 18).

We are pleased to inform Mr Liew that a POSB ATM at 9 Tampines Street 32 in Tampines Mart has been operational since 1994 and would like to assure him that we remain mindful of the needs of our senior customers.

In addition, DBS/POSB customers can also withdraw cash at some 850 POSB Cash-Points across Singapore, including SingPost, Sheng Siong, Giant, 7-Eleven, Guardian Health and Beauty, and Hao Mart outlets.

We understand that it can be challenging for some customers to adopt digital services and will continue to look into more ways to improve our touchpoints.

Yeo Wenxian

Head of POSB and DBS Branch Banking

Consumer Banking Group (Singapore)