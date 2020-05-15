Pointless to have SafeEntry scan at every stall

The use of tape to mark where to stand has worked well to inculcate in us an instinct to maintain a safe distance when queueing.

However, I now notice that customers are congregating to scan the SafeEntry QR code displayed at each coffee shop stall. Some of these codes are pasted too close to where stallholders stand, due to a lack of space.

I question the need for each stall to have a separate QR code. Supposing that I am buying an item each from two stalls situated 1m apart, would scanning two codes improve the efficiency of the contact tracing process if the need arises later?

Given that many coffee shops are well ventilated, it would make more sense to have only one SafeEntry code per coffee shop instead. This code can then be duplicated and pasted at different spots to prevent customers from congregating at one spot.

No one doubts the role of technology in curbing this virus, but let's also be aware of how it impacts safe distancing behaviour.

Chai Meng Woei