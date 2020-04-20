Plenty of positivity in Singapore

It is heartening to see the current pandemic bring out the best in Singaporeans.

When Covid-19 first hit our shores, Singaporeans rose to the occasion and spread kindness throughout their neighbourhoods. In some housing estates, generous souls left hand sanitisers and surgical masks in lifts to help protect everyone from the virus.

Singaporeans have also been praising our brave front-line workers. We have taken to social media to thank doctors and nurses for their essential work in battling Covid-19. Students penned notes and created uplifting videos to express their gratitude. One of the latest moves was Clap for #SGUnited, which saw enthusiastic participation nationwide.

Now, with the circuit breaker measures in place, several companies have come up with online streaming services and videos to help Singaporeans cope with the partial lockdown.

These include workout videos created by gyms as well as instructional videos on how to pick up new hobbies, all for free.

This pandemic has affected everyone's lives. Now, more than ever, we must cooperate with the Government and look out for one another. I hope that this positivity will continue in the coming days, weeks and months, and even in a post-Covid-19 Singapore.

Dora Ang Mei Chin, 15

Secondary 4 student