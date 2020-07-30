Phased-out books used for community outreach

We thank Ms June Wong Chui Har for her feedback (Why doesn't NLB want to sell books it phases out?, July 24).

The National Library Board (NLB) has discontinued the sale of pre-loved books as they are now channelled to support our community outreach efforts to promote reading and learning among vulnerable groups, including the less mobile and under-privileged.

Such efforts include our charity book donation programmes, community-run libraries, reading corners set up with community partners, as well as initiatives such as WondeRead, where we work with voluntary welfare organisations to give books to underprivileged children to encourage them to read.

For our library patrons, NLB organises the annual Big Book Giveaway as part of Read! Fest, where they can each take home pre-loved books for free. Look out for updates on the next Big Book Giveaway event on our website (https://www.nlb.gov.sg) and social media channels (@nlbsg).

Catherine Lau

Assistant Chief Executive

Public Library Services

National Library Board