Perils of social media activism

Many people have been posting black squares on their social media accounts with the caption "#blackouttuesday" to pay tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States. But other users often question whether their support is genuine, and accuse them of jumping on the bandwagon and posting just because everyone else is doing so.

On the other hand, those who have yet to post anything are being called out for not supporting the black community.

In short, those who do post are condemned for their ignorance, and those who do not are ridiculed for their silence.

Whether an individual voices his support on social media or not is entirely up to him; people should not be turning what is supposed to be a sign of support into an obligation or an argument.

We should continue to actively seek other ways in which we can help. Activism does not start and end with social media. It starts with doing what you can and it keeps going until justice is served.

Tseng Jie Ling, 18

JC2 student