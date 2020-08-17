Penalties the only way to harmony on shared paths

There has been a lot of discussion on cyclists and pedestrians sharing pathways.

A complete ban on cyclists using pedestrian paths is not a practical solution. It would be more prudent to lay down laws to force both pedestrians and cyclists to share the paths with mutual respect.

Even though there are some guidelines now, no one seems to bother about them. It's common to see cyclists speeding or riding in groups and taking up the whole path.

Some bikes are fixed with brighter than necessary front and back lights, which can be blinding. Fancy and flashing lights should be strictly banned.

At bus stops where there is no room for a cycling path, cyclists do not dismount and push their bikes. I have seen many near accidents between bikes and people alighting from or boarding buses.

Then there are cyclists who lock their bikes to the poles of sheltered walkways indiscriminately, blocking the path of pedestrians.

Pedestrians are equally at fault. It's common to see three or four people walking side by side, occupying the whole path, oblivious to anyone coming from behind them.

Pedestrians should be advised not to use their smartphones or have conversations with friends while standing right in the middle of the path and obstructing the movement of others.

If such basic etiquette and respect for others are disregarded and ignored, punishment and penalties are the only way to go.

Ramamurthy Mahesh Kumar