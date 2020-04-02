Pen praise for front-line staff

We thank Ms Amanda Ong Ee Ying for her suggestion (Encouragement boards at CCs, March 30).

We agree with her that words of encouragement are a welcome way to appreciate those who have stepped up to help others and, at the same time, cheer on those affected by the crisis to stay strong.

As part of SG United, we encourage all Singaporeans to be socially responsible, look out for one another, and show appreciation to those at the front line.

Appreciation booths have been placed at our community clubs and will be available till Sunday for those who wish to pen words of support for our front-line heroes battling the Covid-19 crisis.

Many residents have also stepped forward to contribute by volunteering their time, in response to community needs.

We urge Ms Ong and other young people who have ideas to join our youth networks to bring their ideas to fruition, or visit SGUnited.gov.sg to support efforts that show appreciation to our front-line workers. Together, we can emerge stronger as a nation.

Margaret Chee

Assistant Director

Corporate Communications

People's Association

