Forum: Pedestrians, cyclists sharing paths will lead to accidents

What is the difference between allowing cyclists to use the same paths as pedestrians and allowing e-scooter riders to use those paths?

As I see it, the onus to ensure safety is being put on pedestrians and not on cyclists (Pedestrian code can help smooth path to shared responsibility, Aug 11).

This is wrong.

Footpaths and cycling paths must be separated to prevent overcrowding and avoid accidents.

Encouraging cycling is not a bad thing, but do so only when there is proper infrastructure in place.

Lim Kock Lian