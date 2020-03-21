Patronise local businesses hit by Covid-19 crisis

It is wishful thinking to believe that the harmful effects of Covid-19 will persist for only a few months (Outbreak will continue for a year or longer: PM Lee, March 13).

Within just a quarter of the year, businesses have suffered enough to shutter their doors.

If we continue to allow gloom and doom to fester, the financial carnage would do irreparable harm, and many of our local marquee brands will not survive.

Singaporeans cannot just idly sit on our palms and self-isolate without good reason, watching these institutions, which are depending on government handouts or private sector rental rebates to ride out the storm, fail.

While one shouldn't travel overseas or engage in large group activities, those who have the wherewithal must start spending to extricate the local economy out of its doldrums, even as we maintain social distancing and hygiene levels.

Perk home-grown businesses up through discretionary spending.

Staycations, taking taxis and private-hire vehicles, patronising eateries earnestly soliciting business by offering generous discounts - these are just some examples of what Singaporeans can do.

The landscape may be utterly changed after the Covid-19 crisis passes, but we should really do our best to keep local businesses alive.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)