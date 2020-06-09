'Path to British citizenship': Not everyone will be a loser

Straits Times global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal believes that Britain's move on Hong Kong is driven by guilty feelings of shame over its old empire (Sino-UK ties: Demise of the 'golden era', June 8).

I believe the decision to grant residence for up to three million people from Hong Kong is meant to capture the high moral ground on the freedom of its former colony, which has seen better days.

There was never a "golden era" in relations between China and Britain other than the hype created by the media over the last two decades.

This is no longer about Hong Kong but about Britain's view of itself on the cusp of leaving the European Union.

Also, it is difficult to envisage that everyone will be a loser, as Mr Eyal believes.

The British will certainly win big as they can clearly take in the best of Hong Kong talent, especially those with professional links.

The people of Hong Kong now have a choice, which makes them winners, too. China could be the big loser here as Hong Kong loses its shine and vitality as a financial and business hub.

Hua Tye Swee