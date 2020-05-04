Voices Of Youth

Forum: Pandemic affects kids worldwide

Two kids walk along a street in Barcelona, Spain, on April 28, 2020.
Two kids walk along a street in Barcelona, Spain, on April 28, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
1 hour ago

I was distressed to learn that many school-going children from lower socio-economic backgrounds risk falling behind in their education during the current Covid-19 pandemic (Coronavirus: School closures in Asia expose digital divide, ST Online, March 13).

In contrast, students in Singapore get to attend lessons live-streamed on the Internet during this circuit breaker period. Schools have loaned out devices and dongles to students who lack online access for home-based learning.

This is the reality of the class divide the world is experiencing, which has led some to dub Covid-19 a "rich man's disease" - the affluent are able to cope with the drastic changes and afford medical aid, while the impoverished are struggling even to stay alive, let alone access a science lesson online.

Instead of complaining about the measures imposed on us or trying to get around the rules, we should consider the plight of poor children.

Unicef, the United Nations children's fund, has partnered front-line responders to protect the rights of children in more than 190 countries during the current pandemic. We can support their cause, donate if we have the means and ensure these children receive their rightful education.

Beatrice Tan Ling En, 15

Secondary 4 student

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 04, 2020, with the headline 'Pandemic affects kids worldwide'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content