Forum: Pandemic affects kids worldwide

I was distressed to learn that many school-going children from lower socio-economic backgrounds risk falling behind in their education during the current Covid-19 pandemic (Coronavirus: School closures in Asia expose digital divide, ST Online, March 13).

In contrast, students in Singapore get to attend lessons live-streamed on the Internet during this circuit breaker period. Schools have loaned out devices and dongles to students who lack online access for home-based learning.

This is the reality of the class divide the world is experiencing, which has led some to dub Covid-19 a "rich man's disease" - the affluent are able to cope with the drastic changes and afford medical aid, while the impoverished are struggling even to stay alive, let alone access a science lesson online.

Instead of complaining about the measures imposed on us or trying to get around the rules, we should consider the plight of poor children.

Unicef, the United Nations children's fund, has partnered front-line responders to protect the rights of children in more than 190 countries during the current pandemic. We can support their cause, donate if we have the means and ensure these children receive their rightful education.

Beatrice Tan Ling En, 15

Secondary 4 student