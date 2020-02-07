Option to call NLB staff removed with higher demand for digital services

We thank Mr David Kwok for his feedback (Why no way to call NLB staff?, Jan 31).

As part of the National Library Board's (NLB) efforts to transform our service delivery, we have introduced many digital services which are available round the clock to facilitate convenient access.

These include the NLB mobile app, eServices and the VAL (virtual assistant librarian) chatbot. These have proved useful. For example, many library patrons now use VAL to search for library resources, address their frequently asked questions, as well as get help with book recommendations and information about programmes and directions.

Given the increased use of our online services and a declining trend of calls, we have, therefore, removed the option for library patrons to speak to NLB staff from our automated interactive voice response system.

Nonetheless, we continue to value interactions with our patrons, which is why we have roving officers at the libraries to cater to those who, like Mr Kwok, prefer to speak to or provide feedback to a member of NLB's staff.

Narinder Kaur (Dr)

Quality Service Manager

National Library Board