Forum: Opening up pet industry would widen horizons

The authorities should work on the basis of a negative rather than a positive list of what constitutes illegal pets (Pet industry stands to benefit from a negative list of animals, by Mr Ong Junkai, May 13).

This would allow for greater diversification and growth in the pet industry and has other benefits.

When I was growing up, my parents exposed my brother and I to all kinds of animals both in captivity as well as in their natural habitats. This inculcated in us a love and respect for animals and nature as a whole.

We kept dogs, fish and birds in our home. When I became interested in more "exotic" animals, I learnt that it was illegal in Singapore to keep all but a small range of domestic pets such as dogs, cats, rodents, fish and birds. The closest I got to an unusual pet was collecting various queen ants from wooded areas and reservoirs and breeding them into colonies.

Later, while attending boarding school in Britain, I was free to rear a gargoyle gecko in a terrarium in my room. These and many other reptiles are common pets in many countries and freely available from pet shops and online breeders.

Recently, I wrote to the National Parks Board to obtain a permit to import live beetles as pets. I was told that such requests would be entertained only if made by research institutions, even for a non-Cites-listed species, referring to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

In fact, beetles make good pets; they do not cause noise or foul smells and are easy to keep and maintain in small containers. They are mostly harmless. They are not known to be carriers of diseases, and do not need the vaccinations and other treatments that are needed to prevent sickness and diseases in approved domestic pets.

Japan has strict laws to ensure prevention of adverse effects from introduced non-native animals and plants. Yet, today, over 70 varieties of beetles are approved for import and rearing in Japan.

By restricting pets to a positive list, this and future generations will interact, learn about and care for only a few domestic animals.

Already, many younger Singaporeans react with fear or disgust when faced with animals that are not commonly seen. The opening up of the pet industry would be a step in the right direction.

Christiaan Starke