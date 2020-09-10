Open communication between subscriber and telco is best

The use of contracts and hidden terms and conditions have long been the norm for many telco companies (Telco's business practice unfair, especially to Pioneer Generation, by Dr Jeremy Teo Chin Ghee, Sept 5).

For example, once a customer's contract expires and he has fully paid off the amount for his phone plan, he still gets charged the same amount. In many emerging markets, telcos have already done away with this approach.

Another common hidden approach taken by traditional telcos is locking customers into low data plans and then charging them exorbitant amounts if they go over their allocated data quota.

At Circles.Life, we are working towards creating a telco space where customers have complete freedom over their data plans.

Our customers can connect with us on our app 24/7 and do not have to wait to make contact on specific dates.

While we know many telco users recontract, there should always be open communication between subscribers and service providers.

Customers should have the flexibility to select a telco because they want to and not because they signed a contract that restricts their options.

Delbert Ty

Head of Marketing

Circles.Life