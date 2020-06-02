Forum: Only right that landlords extend help to tenants

A woman walks past closed shops at Pagoda Street in Chinatown on May 14, 2020.
I have family members and friends who are running businesses on rented premises. They have suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic.

I am happy that our Government is going to pass a Bill to mandate that landlords grant rental waivers to small and medium-sized enterprise tenants that have seen their revenues fall significantly in recent months (New Bill could level playing field between landlords and tenants, May 28).

This will certainly help tenants that have lost significant revenue during these turbulent times. Surely, landlords have to do something for them.

It is timely that the Government has intervened. Rental relief shared equally between the Government and landlords is a good move.

I urge landlords to willingly assist and lift the morale and spirits of tenants during this period.

Balu Visvanathan

