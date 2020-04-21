OnFacebook

What other ways can home-based learning be improved?

Pre-recorded lessons should be sent as a video file for students to watch, while the teacher is online using a messaging app to answer questions students might have.

Nicholas Seet

I have seen the lessons the teachers do with my sons in primary school, and I applaud them for wholeheartedly trying to make it as much of a virtual classroom as possible with the limitations they have.

Asking children to raise hands, unmuting selected children to answer specific questions - all that while trying to combat their own Internet connections and people trying to hijack Zoom meetings.

At the end of the day, we are all struggling to adjust to these new times. The teachers' hearts are all in the right place for our children. That's more than we can ask for.

Elisa Ang

Should entry to parks and nature reserves be banned during the circuit breaker period?

Yes. Our medical staff are under extreme strain and stress now. They are already overburdened by the exponential surge in cases among foreign workers. There is a shortage of medical facilities, medical manpower and front-line workers.

Please close parks and nature reserves. Stop exercising there. Stay at home. We should not add more strain to our systems. If our medical systems break under the strain, the spread will be uncontrollable and more people will die.

Mei Yin Ng

The parks are now the only outdoor locations we can go to for fresh air and exercise. And that plays a huge part in maintaining both physical and mental health. Don't deny access to the rest of us just because of a few black sheep, please. People who don't exercise at the parks regularly will not understand the importance to those who do. Sharon Long With the high rates of infection among foreign workers, we cannot rule out the possibility that there are many others who have been in contact with them and are now walking around without knowing they have the virus. These people might also be out in the parks walking and exercising. There is the potential to spread the virus further as they are not required to wear masks when running or brisk walking. So please close off these areas for now.

