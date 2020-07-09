One mobile phone number can be tied to multiple SingPass accounts

We thank Mr Tan Siak Khian for sharing his feedback (Accessing online services should not be a hassle, July 3).

While there are alternative two-factor authentication (2FA) methods available, such as the SingPass Mobile app and SMS 2FA, we recognise that there are users who do not have mobile phones, or require more assistance from their family members to transact with the Government.

To support this group of users, the Government Technology Agency is looking into alternative login methods.

We will be allowing a single mobile number to be linked to multiple SingPass accounts for the purpose of receiving the SMS one-time password.

This enables individuals to help their elderly family members access online services with their family member's explicit consent.

Additionally, we are exploring the use of face biometrics verification for SingPass.

This enables users without mobile phones to use biometrics as a 2FA method, through facial scans done on a computer with a camera or a family member's smartphone.

We are committed to ensure SingPass is inclusive, convenient and easy to use for citizens.

More details on these new initiatives will be announced later this year.

Kwok Quek Sin

Senior Director

National Digital Identity

Government Technology Agency