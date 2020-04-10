On Facebook: Supermarket purchase limits

What measures can be taken to help seniors avoid crowds during the current pandemic?

Provide more entertainment to restless seniors at home... Singtel and StarHub can provide more free channels showing drama series to keep them occupied.

KH Liao

Have a task force to patrol and get the elderly to go home.

Kayal Villi

Discounts enjoyed by the elderly should be available on any weekday for this month, so that they spread themselves out.

Helen Kc Tham-Reeves

The best is for seniors to stay at home and let their children do the shopping for them. If there is no help available, then wear a mask when going out. But they should seek help from relatives, social workers or residents' committees.

Sharon Tan

I am concerned about seniors with mild dementia, Alzheimer's or other mental issues who can't be reasoned with to stay home.

I think the police should ask families with such seniors to alert their nearest police station, so that the police will be understanding if they see these seniors walking around without a mask.

Patricia Rozario

It is sometimes difficult to care for the elderly, which I have been trying to do for months. They don't listen, they think a mask is unnecessary, they say it feels uncomfortable to breathe through a mask, or they say they need to get some sunshine. And when they do put on a mask, it is not worn securely.

C Jay Goh

What can be done to ensure shoppers stick to the purchase limits at supermarkets?

Make at least 50 per cent of checkout counters single basket only. Sensible shoppers will then move through quickly while hoarders are forced into an extended wait.

Ian Porteous

Remove all trolleys during this time. Each entitled to one full basket only.

Sam Lowell

When you are from a small family, sure, I agree with the purchase limits. When you are from a big family, I cannot agree with them.

This is also subject to whether the family members include infants, toddlers, teenagers, adults or elderly people.

Wm Tan

Should make people feel the pinch from buying more.

The more you buy, the more you pay per item.

Yvonne Zhou

Cashiers are already doing a great job advising customers that they have exceeded the quota.

Increasing prices may inadvertently penalise people who genuinely need certain items for their extended/large family.

Removing trolleys is not a very good idea as some customers have limited mobility or health issues and need trolleys to move heavy items to the car or taxi.

Most fresh groceries are perishable. They don't keep well. No point hoarding. Markets are still open, fresh food is still available. There is no need to hoard. The food will end up going into the bin.

Educate them.

Encourage the right mindset and behaviour will soon change.

Ashley Alex

Allocate more resources to handle online orders and deliveries.

Geri Dong-Kwon Monteiro

Switch to only online orders with purchase limits per household.

Jolene Chng

Supermarkets should accept only vouchers, with each household receiving $60 in vouchers every month. This way, they will carefully plan what they really need.

Md Anwar