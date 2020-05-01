On Facebook: Supermarket orders

Should supermarkets allow drive-through pickup of orders at distribution centres?

My suggestion for preventing overcrowding inside supermarkets is to allow customers to (purchase the items they want) online and then select a date and time slot to pick up the goods at the nearest outlet. A drive-through system is not feasible for the long term as we would be implementing it only when safe distancing is in place.

Les Hly

Oh stop wasting money to set up this and that. Prices will increase again for sure to offset the set-up of the drive-through. Make full use of what we have at the moment.

SwHuang Irwan

For those 24-hour supermarkets, we would appreciate it if they could spread out the replenishment of their shelves throughout the day and night. This is so that we can shop in the wee hours of the morning to avoid crowds. I understand that manpower might be a problem, but we can use the self-checkout system.

Rose May

Yes, supermarkets should allow drive-through pickup of orders at distribution centres as that will greatly help to keep the number of people in supermarkets as low as possible and make safe distancing more effective. This will help increase supermarkets' operational efficiency.

Kevin Tan

People are becoming lazy. Drive through to pick up your order? Is this only for the rich who own cars?

Roberto Antonio

Should restrictions on when the public can display the national flag be lifted permanently?

I view our national flag as sacred and have been very proud every time it has been displayed during National Day celebrations or when it was raised when our athletes won medals in the Olympics.

I am not sure if I would still have that sense of pride and respect if the flag were to be displayed throughout the year.

Tan Pin Ho

No for me. You'll see dirty flags everywhere.

Andy Lau

Oh, I didn't know Singapore had such a rule in the first place. What is the rationale for not allowing the national flag to be displayed all year long?

Daniel Rutz