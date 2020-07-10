On Facebook: Special needs industry

Does the special needs service industry need tighter regulation?

I'm sure there are guidelines in place already, but with special needs children, we cannot apply one rule to all as their level of therapy is very different depending on the seriousness of the condition.

Some might need firmer handling while others might not, I have seen cases in which a mother had to sit on her own child and coax her child to calm down.

I think the parents of special needs children can be more involved with the therapy, to understand and discuss the level of treatment needed to help the child.

Carol Chia-Norquoy

My experience so far with the therapists and teachers at my children's special needs schools (Rainbow Centre, Grace Orchard School and Association for Persons with Special Needs Delta Senior School) has been very good. They have been very patient and caring. Perhaps this (the video of an autistic child being abused by a therapist that went viral on social media) is just one black sheep.

Siti Nor'aini A S

For individuals working with special needs children and adults who are vulnerable, the relevant ministry could start a registration programme and issue licences to them. This ensures quality and professionalism across the board.

MK Zubaidah

It should have been tightly regulated right from the start. We are talking about vulnerable children.

Cheng Lim

Maybe there should be a body to audit how therapists do their work and that requires them to renew their licences after a few years. There should be more recognition for the work therapists do, for example, those who do well should get a wage increase.

Mohamad Syahid Arif