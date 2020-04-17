On Facebook: Psychological treatment during circuit breaker period

Should psychological treatment be considered an essential service during the circuit breaker period?

In primary school, we learnt the difference between "needs" and "wants". "Needs" are essential, while "wants" are what we desire. Bubble tea and snack shops belong to the category of "wants". People can live without them. As for psychological treatment, one may go through depression, which can be life-threatening if the issue is not resolved. So which do you think we should prioritise?

Gnanasegari Rajesh

I would see it as an essential service, but the way in which face-to-face counselling is carried out should be exercised with care and safety during the Covid-19 period.

Karen Chng

How is this even a logical question when mental health is the gravest issue our society faces today?

Grace C Mynn

It's mental health and wellness that help people to overcome many physical health conditions.

Tay YL Diana

Many mental health professionals are doing phone or online counselling now. People can adapt.

Ian Kwok