On Facebook: Outbreak among foreign workers

A Forum contributor thinks that Singapore-bashing over the Covid-19 outbreak among foreign workers has gone too far. Do you agree?

Of course not. If this had happened in other countries, the bashing would have been worse.

Toh Hai Hoe Damien

I agree completely; has the same concern been shown to our elderly poor, the jobless, retrenched workers and low-income families?

The foreign workers are still employed, are still being paid and are being provided with food, lodging and medical care.

Chan CL

Compared with countries such as Qatar, Singapore's foreign workers are treated much better. Yes, foreign workers should be treated decently, and there's always room for improvement, but the bashing has gone overboard.

Ling Lng

I agree. An apology is just words if no actions are taken to improve the situation.

We should recognise the problem and improve on it.

Nicole Ed

The only people who should apologise are the owners of the dormitories.

Bee Bee Chan

The writer doesn't understand the power asymmetry in our relationship with migrant workers.

Just because it is a commercial transaction doesn't make it right or moral. Unfettered capitalism leads to monopoly and exploitation because those with power and money call the shots. The rule of law is there to prevent that.

Toon Wei Lim

