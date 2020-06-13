On Facebook: Enforcing rules, carpooling

Is overzealous enforcement of Covid-19 rules a problem? Should officers show more understanding?

More often than not, it's nice and polite ambassadors who get rude treatment, with people not listening to their advice.

I have been working as an ambassador for almost two months, and my relationship with all the vendors is fantastic. Just respect and treat others in the way you would like to be treated. Put yourself in their shoes, know their pain and things will work out.

Jun Liang

I agree we should exercise compassion - but if enforcement officers encounter difficult people, and despite giving them a chance to do things correctly, they resist and abuse the officers, then these recalcitrant people should be arrested and charged.

Mich Chan

The virus has no mercy. So quit whining and just obey the law and the restrictions. That way, you won't need to deal with any enforcement officers at all.

Kelvin Chew

It would be nice if enforcement officers could use a bit of common sense - for example, they shouldn't be forcing someone supporting his elderly parent to move away. I always get asked to move away from my mother on the MRT.

Fa Frozenfa

I have not encountered rude enforcement officers, but I have seen many people blatantly flouting the rules and not complying when asked to by these officers.

Arthur Loo

I encountered two ambassadors who were understanding, reasonable and polite. They were not there to issue fines, but to educate and encourage people to make things work.

Zoon Boh

Should carpooling be allowed for people from the same workplace?

Comparing carpooling with public transport is flawed. Transmission occurs when people open their mouths to talk in close proximity. That's what happens when you have colleagues in the same car. On public transport, everyone else will glare at you to get you to stop talking.

Rick Goh

Limit carpooling to one passenger per car. The passenger must be going to the same workplace and must sit in the back seat. Both driver and passenger need to wear masks. This will greatly reduce the risk of being infected by strangers on public transport.

Kevin Loh

No, carpooling can be allowed only for members of the same household.

Ah Wong San

If social gatherings are not recommended, then the same logic applies to carpooling.

Derrick Chew