On Facebook: E-commerce transaction standards

Will e-commerce transaction standards - known as Technical Reference 76 - improve e-commerce practices in Singapore?

Yes, guidelines help businesses to better conduct their e-commerce operations, which are gaining traction during this pandemic, as they have clear directions on how to deal with customers in a proper manner, leaving both parties mutually satisfied.

Kevin Tan

Guidelines alone don't improve e-commerce practices, what may improve practices is having to adhere to those guidelines. The issue will be how to get operators to practise those guidelines.

Mark Leong