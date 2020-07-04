On Facebook: Coronavirus testing for candidates

Should all general election candidates undergo coronavirus testing?
Yes, because they will be in contact with a large number of people.
Lua Kim Teng
Integrity testing is more appropriate.
Keah Meng Lim
All should undergo a full health check-up and be declared healthy.
Ang Ting Feng Samuel
Viruses don't recognise political candidates in any party. All candidates should be tested.
Gabriel Chia
They should wear personal protective equipment, because they touch here, touch there.
Andy Wee
Yes, all must be tested. From the people manning the balloting stations to those who are going to vote.
Jimmy Beany