On Facebook: Code of conduct

Do you think a bolder code of conduct on pedestrian paths is needed?

You tell cyclists, motorists to look out for pedestrians, but fail to advise the pedestrians to respect other road users. Many walkers do not even check if there's a car coming. Or that the green man is flashing. Safety is a duty for all. Respect whoever uses the roads or pathway.

GW Xyey PG

I am from the Pioneer Generation and I walk a lot. I do not use an earpiece or my mobile phone when walking.

Every day, I find myself trying to avoid aggressive cyclists. Regrettably, this code emboldens the aggressive cyclists even more.

Christopher Chan

We all have to do our part to stay safe.

Kyle Guevarra

I think we need a more concerted pastoral and civics education programme, where citizens are taught self-awareness and self-reflection from a young age. How to put themselves in another person's shoes. How to put others before self.

If we get these basics right from an early age, then we won't need policing from the state.

The code of conduct is a good step to address the symptoms of anti-social behaviour. But it's not the cure.

Shoop Oei

The root of the problem is the pathway. Broaden the pathways; some are ridiculously narrow.

Biting Cynthia

Almost every day, we need to look out for "traffic" on the pavement.

Yap Pearlyn

Please spare a thought for those who need to cycle for work purposes... don't risk their lives by forcing them onto the road. We all need to live on this small island more gracefully, and be considerate to both pedestrians and cyclists.

Wong Danny

My whole life, I have had little or no problem with cyclists. They ring the bell from far away, I move to one side.

Some people have a problem with giving way to cyclists.

These people are usually segments of the population that believe sidewalks are not meant to be shared by cyclists, skaters and runners. Basically lane hoggers without cars.

Mohamed Firdaus