On Facebook

Does homeschooling provide an ideal environment for a child?

It's incredible how some seem to have come to a conclusion that the best way children can be prepared for the future is to group them all together like a herd in a setting where they are solely organised by age, into grades and forced to learn the same things (completely ruling out each child's capability and uniqueness), at the same time and at the same pace - seven hours a day, five days a week, about 200 days a year for about 12 to 13 years.

Sonica Kohly

It is a good idea if the parent or parents have the qualifications, patience and environment to homeschool their kids. But the kids would be sheltered and would not know what the real world is - for instance, bullying in the classroom and that some teachers can be hell. Kids who are homeschooled may not know how to tackle this.

Lai Yin Lee

Homeschooling may not necessarily mean depriving a child of social interaction. Instead of being stuck in a classroom with peers following a strict routine and schedule, the child can head out and interact with others, be it locally or overseas, with greater exposure to different people on a scale a classroom cannot offer.

There may be fewer restrictions and more opportunities to learn via different mediums as well.

Weimin Ong

I homeschooled my older two sons for a few years. They survived the transition to school and are at uni now. They have loads of friends too and are well socialised.

We also had a broad curriculum that included world history, art appreciation and science, in addition to English, literature and maths.

My kids read beyond their age and had plenty of time to explore and play. Nobody needs to be homeschooled all his life. Sometimes, it is useful for a few years. It certainly cemented my relationship with them, and enabled them to be independent and inquisitive learners who can take responsibility for their own learning.

Life was stress-free and carefree, and we had lots of fun.

Sitting in a class with 40 others isn't the only way to get educated.

Pavitar Kaur Gill Titri

Allow me to clarify a few things as a homeschooling parent.

First of all, not all who wish to homeschool their child can do so. In Singapore, there are strict requirements set by the Ministry of Education.

Second, after submitting homeschooling plans, curriculum, yearly progress reports are to be submitted, including marked scripts for mid and year end.

Before approval for homeschooling is given, an officer inspects your home premises to make sure it is conducive for homeschooling.

My child was homeschooled for two years. We had the flexibility to attend social events and travel any time.

We chose homeschooling as we wanted to learn beyond the classroom and books. That means we sourced appropriate educational material from overseas, attended suitable courses and masterclasses.

Rebecca Wang