Forum: On Facebook

Should teachers and students be allowed to remove their masks in the classroom?

I understand this virus survives and multiplies best in cool air. So, forget about using air-conditioning. Let the doors and windows be wide open for ventilation and air flow - at home, in workplaces and in classes in school. Also, wear a mask and exercise safe distancing.

John Tang

Better to switch back to home-based learning. Don't put our young people at risk with such complacency again. We have not fully eliminated the risk of spread in the community. It is not like we have had consecutive days of zero cases for weeks.

Takahashi Ryosuke

Covid-19 is still spreading quickly. Now that children and teachers have got used to using a mask, it should stay for sure.

Shivangini Richards

Given the close proximity, it is not a good idea not to wear masks.

L.Y. Lee

Teachers can consider wearing a face shield instead, while the students keep their masks on.

Katherine Liam

When Covid-19 spreads in school, it will have a huge domino effect.

Sapphire Suz

Should the Government relook its plan to give out tablets, laptops to secondary school students?

While students can figure out how to hack these devices and IT security is inadequate, deterrent measures can reduce the number of cases. For example, make it a serious offence where a student can be expelled or demoted a year.

Colin Chee

Perhaps we can have some units at school for loan to students who need them.

Many students already have tablets and laptops at home. Issuing them more units is a waste.

These devices would end up as more of a "game station" to most secondary school students.

Meili Chng

Perhaps it's reasonable to restrict the sponsored devices to families that really need them.

Or add some installation "blocker" to prevent unauthorised software from being installed.

Loh Seet Yoong

It's a good time to train them up to take care of the laptop and be responsible. I am sure they all need to be responsible adults one day - to take care of company property and follow IT policies set by a company.

Perhaps it's also a good time to teach them about IT security.

S.C. Sim

Isn't that a good reason to make sure everyone uses the same laptop? Have it set up by the Infocomm Media Development Authority or other relevant agencies such that the devices can access only school-permitted resources, similar to how company laptops are monitored.

Don't leave it to the vendors that schools outsource their IT requirements to.

As Df