On Facebook

Is the CMIO (Chinese, Malay, Indian, Others) race categorisation model outdated?

In another century or two, Singaporeans will not only look very different, but also speak, think, work and play differently too. By then, we will have an evolved racial identity wherein pretty much all will be of mixed parentage.

C Jay Goh

It's okay to identify with a race, but the key is to stay respectful of others while embracing your own identity. Removing race categorisations does not make a person respectful of others. Humility does.

Rose Chua Chuu Luan

It's outdated. Just remove the race portion in our ICs and all kinds of application forms. Just indicate Singaporean or PR.

Han Yu Ming

I disagree. Whether there's increasing inter-ethnic marriages or (not), the reality is, the objectives of many race-based policies are to create a racially harmonious society. Can creating a racially harmonious society ever be outdated?

Mark Leong

Thinking about everything along racial lines is outdated.

Dare Chia

We have to identify the nationality and race in case anything unforeseen happens (for murdered, drowned and/or burn victim/s), either here or overseas, for easy follow-up by the relevant authorities.

Michelle Tan