On Facebook

If neck gaiters should not be used as masks, then should single-layer cotton masks be allowed?

How many layers there are is of no use. Some leave the nose outside of the mask. Some alsoremove their masks when they cough or sneeze. Improper use of masks will still be a problem.

Jerry Heng

Masks are supposed to be used with filters but many people don't use them. Some three-ply cotton masks might be worn out and the filter already gone but people don't even realise it.

MG Ng

With the pandemic dragging on, the fear of catching the coronavirus is no longer present in most people. Complacency sets in and people wear masks only for show.

As long as there is a cover over the mouth and nose, it's enough. At the end of the day, it is about stopping or absorbing any saliva droplets.

Wilkie Ong Keng Soon

Single-layer cotton masks do not offer good protection from viruses. It is not about what is allowed or not allowed. Be sensible and take care of your own health. Masks are not some decoration or accessory.

Gita Sesh

The World Health Organisation tried hard to educate people on how to wear the surgical mask, on how it contains the spread by capturing mucus, phlegm, saliva... So why are we still talking about filtration? Filtration of the air we breathe? That is possible only with a powered respiratory device.

Also, why are there no biohazard bins to dispose of used masks? And it is okay to leave a used mask on a dinner table or kept in flimsy plastic bags for reuse later?

