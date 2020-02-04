Forum: On Facebook

Should someone have intervened in the B Division boys' football game that eventually finished 32-0?

If it was played on a level playing field, then just accept the result. The winner takes all and the loser stands small. It's the name of the game.

Christina Runner Tay

The winning side should show this kind of winning mentality and show no mercy. If not, complacency will creep in. What's the point of playing football if, after winning comfortably, you start to pass the ball around without any purpose?

Might as well tell the referee to blow the whistle the moment a certain number of goals are scored.

Decry Hardiyanto Bin Zaidi

Losing and winning are all part of the game. Learn from the loss; learn how your opponent played to get the win, find out how they were in control of the game and what their strengths and your weaknesses are.

That's the homework you should do.

Murugaiah Arumugam

If they show mercy and start monkeying around, that is showing disrespect.

Leon L H Loh

If you are an advocate of having a cap on how big you can win, you are only advocating mediocrity.

If you are scared that your child will feel bad about losing, then don't join sports at all.

Nobody complains about good schools getting better exam results than neighbourhood schools.

Muhammad Faris Bin Azmi

The Singapore Sports School did absolutely nothing wrong.

You always give 100 per cent, if your 100 per cent means 32-0, then so be it.

Steven Tang

It's fine as long as the game followed the rules. The team that lost showed a great fighting spirit to stay on in the game, and that's what Singapore needs.

Kim Mun Soh

How can we nurture more community leaders in Singapore?

Unfortunately, some so-called community leaders are there for personal gain rather than a true desire to serve the community.

Philip Lim

You must be selfless, not selfish, to want to help others and not be doing it for some self-gain. But not many fall in that category.

Peter Tan

In this day and age, how many people still bother with grassroots networks as a whole? Just take a look at the number and profile of people turning up at most of their events. They are becoming increasingly irrelevant.

Teo Huai Wei Edmund