On Facebook

Are Singaporeans mature enough to have open discussions on race and religion?

Yes we are. If we don't talk and discuss, we will never learn. Do not underestimate Singaporeans' intelligence.

Rachel Varghese

I think it is important to discuss the issue but keep it within the education system instead of doing so in public.

School is a good environment to engage in such discussions. After all, it is about grooming a thinking generation for the future.

Neo Wee Wu Honestly, I'm not sure. I've posted my perspective as a minority in comments sections online and have found that there's always this group that wants to dismiss the conversation and make minorities out to be troublemakers. We are not. We just want to be heard and understood and possibly treated more fairly.

Jinny Fernandez

We can't even have a discussion on politics and governance for five minutes before it descends into mud-slinging with ad hominem responses.

Joel Luo