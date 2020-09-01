On Facebook

Should Singapore move towards the use of purely digital identification documents?

The NRIC is a very important document for Singapore citizens. It is proof of citizenship and is used for many purposes. Digitalisation of the NRIC is good and will help us all to move into the digital age. I would only ask that some personal data not be displayed on the NRIC, such as residential address, but stored in a separate database.

Chua Lee Kheng

No, not only for security reasons, what about the Personal Data Protection Act?

Andy Lim

What if you need it overseas? You can't show them your SingPass app.

Darren Pachai

Digital identification is good for some normal services. But there is always the danger of the personal particulars being hacked. The status quo is OK. In certain important cases, like CPF transactions, it is better to show the hard copy of the NRIC.

John Tang

No. Many people born in the 1960s and 1970s will have problems coping with the new digital NRIC, causing too much problems.

Kevin Loy